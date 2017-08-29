Grace Church Hurricane Relief

From the website: Grace Church will be responding to Hurricane Harvey and the Houston flooding immediately after the storm passes. We are preparing to be a command relief center for those affected in our area, and are connected to churches and relief organizations that will be on the ground helping people in the affected areas with relief and recovery. When you give to the Hurricane Relief and Flooding fund, 100% of the funds go to helping us provide assistance to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Your donation will provide water, food, emergency supplies, shelter, building repair, and immediate assistance to Hurricane Harvey victims and their families. Thank you for making a difference.

To donate please click here