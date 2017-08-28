Sadie Robertson on why she decided to come clean about 'unhealthy' relationship with ex

Sadie Robertson knew her fans would be surprised to learn her relationship with her ex is not what it seemed.

It took her several months after her breakup from Blake Coward to reveal the real reason why they called it quits. But the reality star finally admitted at the end of July her relationship with Coward was "unhealthy."

Robertson opened up for the first time about why she decided to come clean about their romance telling Entertainment Tonight it was the right thing to do.

SADIE ROBERTSON REVEALS UNHEALTHY RELATIONSHIP WITH EX: 'WE WELCOMED SIN IN'

"We broke up and all of our fans were like, 'What happened?'" the 'Duck Dynasty' star said adding it was only in the past few months that she mended her friendship with Coward. "After we became friends [again], I asked him, 'What do you think happened to our relationship?' and we came to this agreement of the things that I wrote in the blog."

She continued, "It came to this point of conviction of like, 'OK, we can live this comfortable life and never tell anyone what happened, and act like we were perfect, we just broke up,' or we can walk in conviction and say, 'This is is what happened, don't do this, and if you are in this, get out of it.'"

The 20-year-old said writing the blog post gave her "peace" and she hopes she can be a voice for anyone who is in a relationship that they shouldn't be.

"Know what love is," she shared. "If you're in a relationship and it doesn't look like that... then get out! You can break up. That's an option. It's much better to go to school the next day and face the awkwardness than go on your whole life living in a relationship that is not of love."

