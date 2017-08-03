Sadie Robertson reveals unhealthy relationship with ex: 'We welcomed sin in'

Sadie Robertson opened up for the first time about her two-year relationship with ex-boyfriend Blake Coward.

The "Duck Dynasty" star and Coward split in March 2016 but this is the first time Robertson is letting her fans know what lead to their break up.

"We created this false love for ourselves," Robertson wrote on her blog LiveOriginal.com, adding that they fought like "like cats and dogs."

The 20-year-old said she thought her relationship with Coward was right because they were full of "passion." However, she said it was "a lie."

A post shared by Sadie Robertson (@legitsadierob) on Mar 6, 2016 at 3:47pm PST

SADIE ROBERTSON 'THANKFUL' AFTER BEING FOLLOWED BY 3 MEN IN A VAN

"We were so ... 'passionate'– and to me, it seemed like that couldn't possibly be a negative thing, because I heard the word passion at church all the time. That was a huge LIE and created so much confusion for me."

She added, "Over time, we welcomed sin in and allowed it to create a wedge between us and God."

Robertson recalled a huge fight she had with Coward while she was in New York City with her family for fashion week.

"I remember sitting outside of my hotel room in New York City after walking in fashion week. I was trying to hide from my family and friends so they would not see the makeup that was running down my face after an intense fight I just had on the phone," she wrote.

SADIE ROBERTSON: SPLIT WAS 'FOR THE BEST'

Robertson said she wants to help fans who are in similar situations.

A post shared by Sadie Robertson (@legitsadierob) on Jul 26, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

"Although it is normalized in our society, I want you to know that fear, jealousy, pain, selfishness, impurity, manipulation and degrading comments are all UNHEALTHY components in a relationship and should not be considered normal," she shared.

She concluded her lengthy post by saying it had been approved by her ex.

"Ps : This was Sadie written and Blake approved. I know what y'all were thinking, all is well mates," she wrote.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.