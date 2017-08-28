Hurricane Harvey: Numbers to Call

FEMA

fema.gov

Follow @fema on Twitter for crucial updates

-----------------------

U.S. Coast Guard Houston:

(281) 464-4851

(281) 464-4852

(281) 464-4853

(281) 464-4854

(281) 464-4855

Follow on Twitter: @USCG and @uscoastguard

-----------------------

Houston Police Department non-emergency:

(713) 884-3131

Follow on Twitter: @houstonpolice

-----------------------

Per Houston Police Department, volunteer boat owners are asked call (713) 881-3100

-----------------------

Red Cross Disaster Response:

(866) 526-8300

RedCross.org

-----------------------

South Texas Blood & Tissue Center:

(210) 731-5590

SouthTexasBlood.org

-----------------------

Texas Diaper Bank:

(210) 731-8118

TexasDiaperBank.org

HOW YOU CAN HELP

To find trusted organizations you can donate to, visit: NVOAD.org

Donate or volunteer at SamaritansPurse.org

