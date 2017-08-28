Hurricane Harvey: Numbers to Call
FEMA
fema.gov
Follow @fema on Twitter for crucial updates
-----------------------
U.S. Coast Guard Houston:
(281) 464-4851
(281) 464-4852
(281) 464-4853
(281) 464-4854
(281) 464-4855
Follow on Twitter: @USCG and @uscoastguard
-----------------------
Houston Police Department non-emergency:
(713) 884-3131
Follow on Twitter: @houstonpolice
-----------------------
Per Houston Police Department, volunteer boat owners are asked call (713) 881-3100
-----------------------
Red Cross Disaster Response:
(866) 526-8300
RedCross.org
-----------------------
South Texas Blood & Tissue Center:
(210) 731-5590
SouthTexasBlood.org
-----------------------
Texas Diaper Bank:
(210) 731-8118
TexasDiaperBank.org
HOW YOU CAN HELP
To find trusted organizations you can donate to, visit: NVOAD.org
Donate or volunteer at SamaritansPurse.org