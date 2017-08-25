Alec Baldwin makes surprise 'Trump' appearance

“Saturday Night Live” may be on summer hiatus, but Alec Baldwin was back impersonating President Trump on television Thursday night.

Baldwin made a cameo appearance on NBC’s primetime “Weekend Update,” the summertime spinoff of SNL.

The sketch poked fun at Trump’s Tuesday night rally in Phoenix, as well as his gaze – sans protective eyewear -- at Monday’s solar eclipse, the Wrap reported.

Also referenced: the departure of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and Trump’s response to this month’s deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va.

“Wow, how about that eclipse, folks?” Baldwin, as Trump, asked the audience. “Now, a lot of people don’t know this, but you can damage your eyes while looking at an eclipse. No one could have predicted this. They couldn’t have. I figured it out all by myself.”

As of early Friday, Eastern time, there were no Twitter reactions to Baldwin's performance from the president.

“Saturday Night Live” will return Sept. 30, the New York Daily News reported.