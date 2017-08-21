Reality
Kim Kardashian filling in for Kelly Ripa on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan'
Kim Kardashian will guest host "Live With Kelly and Ryan" later this month.
The reality superstar will take over co-hosting duties and sit alongside Ryan Seacrest on August 28.
Kardashian and Seacrest will be joined by guests Kellie Pickler and and pumpkin carver Tom Nardone.
This isn't the first time the 36-year-old has helped host the show. She guest co-hosted in 2012.
Seacrest is an executive producer of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."