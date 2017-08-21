Chrissy Teigen is cutting back on drinking: 'It's not a good look for me'

There are few people more vocal about their personal life and private struggles than Chrissy Teigen. Now, the star and mother is getting incredibly candid about another difficult topic - drinking too much.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, the star recounted her recent trip to a wellness retreat in Bali. While she revealed that she and her husband, John Legend, are traveling a lot now before attempting to have another child, she mentioned a second reason for the Bali trip.

“I was, point blank, just drinking too much," she said. “I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."

The star went on to lament that her role in Hollywood puts her in a position to have free-flowing alcohol around her all the time. This is especially true given that she’s a spokesperson for both Smirnoff and Captain Morgan. Additionally, she says alcoholism runs in her family. While there was no inciting incident, like an intervention or particularly embarassing moment, that led to her decision to cut back on the booze, she says she saw the warning signs.

As Entertainment Tonight notes, the 31-year-old star has been candid about her partying ways in the past. For example, she had a great time at this year’s Super Bowl where she revealed she was drunk and tweeted her thoughts and experience throughout the night.

Teigen and Legend seem to be preparing their lives so that they’re in a place where they feel ready to give their one-year-old daughter, Luna, a brother or sister.