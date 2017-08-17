Ric Flair's fiancee says wrestler still in 'critical condition'

Ric Flair is in critical condition with "multiple organ problems" nearly one week after he hospitalized, his fiancee wrote on Facebook.

Wendy Barlow released a statement on her Facebook page Wednesday saying she took Flair to the hospital late Friday after he complained of "severe abdominal pain."

Barlow's post, obtained by TMZ, comes after Flair's rep told Fox News Wednesday he was "resting" after a successful surgery.

"He had surgery and it went successful and he is resting. We are all cautiously optimistic," Flair's agent, Melinda Morris Zanoni, told us.

However, Barlow claims Flair "still needs prayers as he is still in critical condition."

She called the experience a "nightmare."

According to Zanoni, the wrestling legend went to an Atlanta-based hospital earlier this week for routine monitoring.

The Nature Boy's daughter, Charlotte, updated fans on Tuesday via Instagram saying her dad is a "fighter."

