'Flip or Flop's' Christina El Moussa files for divorce

The reality show couple is on their way to officially parting ways.

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa filed for divorce from her estranged co-star husband Tarek six months after announcing their separation, according to court docs obtained by People Magazine.

The 34-year-old mother cited "irreconcible differences" for their split and asked for joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children.

Additionally, she requested spousal support from Tarek and asks that his spousal support request be terminated as well as that he pays for her legal fees tied to the divorce proceedings, the mag reports.

Christina has been linked to a new romance with Doug Spedding since the split.

Tarek has not dated anyone publicaly since the split. He lamented about the difficulties of being newly single in an interview with Us Weekly.

"I haven’t been single in 10, 11 years, so it’s a new experience,” said El Moussa. “I like to go out in groups, to be honest. I don’t do too many one-on-ones. I have no idea what to look for in a girlfriend because I’m not ready."