Willie Nelson blames high altitude for cutting Utah show short

Associated Press
In this Jan. 7, 2017, file photo, Willie Nelson performs in Nashville, Tenn.

Willie Nelson is blaming Utah's high altitude for forcing him to cut a performance near Salt Lake City short.

Nelson ended his show early at the USANA Amphitheatre in suburban West Valley City on Sunday night.

He later apologized in a statement posted to his Twitter and Facebook accounts. The 84-year-old country music legend explained: "The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now and headed for lower ground."

Nelson's publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment Monday.

Nelson was forced to cancel several concerts earlier this year because of what his publicist said was a bad cold.

