'Game of Thrones' Season 7, Episode 5 predictions: Is Jaime alive?

So, what happened? Jamie is sinking, Cersei is still drinking, Gendry is still rowing somewhere and everyone still hates Theon. Where do the Starks go now that they are all back together? Now that Daenerys has her first military victory, despite what she was advised, does she grow even more personally isolated and determined to take the throne at the expense of everyone around her? Snow has his dragon glass, so it’s not so much a question of when he returns to the north, but how?

With so much going on, one can only guess what will happen next. Let’s get into some predictions for next week’s episode:

