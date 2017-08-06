'Seinfeld' star finds his very own mannequin

Elaine Benes isn’t the only one with a mannequin twin.

“Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander, who played George Costanza on the hit series, found his plastic doppelgänger on Thursday and shared the image on Twitter.

“Don’t know who made these mannequins. But if anyone puts glasses on the one 2nd from the left, there will be a lawsuit,” Alexander joked.

Alexander appeared to be referencing the sitcom’s Season 5 storyline when Elaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, discovers that she had an inanimate lookalike. After she and George go to check out the mannequin, they learn the uncanny similarities are not a coincidence. It turns out the mannequin creator had a crush on Elaine.

Fortunately for Alexander, a Twitter user found his mannequin a girlfriend.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.