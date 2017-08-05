Eric Bolling suspended by Fox News amid claims of inappropriate behavior

Fox News has suspended Eric Bolling, the host of the "Fox News Specialists" and "Cashin' In," following allegations of inappropriate behavior.

A Fox News spokesperson said Saturday that Bolling had been "suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway."

A series of rotating substitute hosts will take Bolling's place on "The Fox News Specialists," which airs weekdays at 5 p.m., and on "Cashin' In," which airs Saturdays at 11:30 a.m., during his suspension.

Late Friday, the Huffington Post reported allegations that Bolling had sent unsolicited pictures of male genitalia to at least two colleagues at Fox Business Network and one colleague at Fox News.

Bolling has hosted the "Fox News Specialists" along with Katherine Timpf and Eboni K. Williams since it premiered May 1.