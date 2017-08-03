'90 Day Fiance: Before the Ring's' Darcey defends overseas love, age difference with younger beau

Darcey is defending her decision to find love... with a younger man.

The single mom from Connecticut's journey to visit the man of her dreams, 24-year-old Jesse, in Amsterdam is chronicled in the new TLC show "90 Day Fiance: Before the Ring."

The show explores several Americans who have significant others overseas and their process of applying for a K-1 Visa.

The 42-year-old caught up with Fox News ahead of the series' debut Sunday night on TLC:

Fox News: Why did you decide to join an international dating app?

Darcey: Last summer, I was planning a trip to Milan for Fashion Week with my twin sister -- we have a fashion line together -- and I came across this international app, for dating [and] networking as well... I wasn't in the mindset for searching out [a relationship].

Fox News: Jesse is a lot younger than you. Was that ever a concern?

Darcey: I knew he was younger, it said that on his profile... but there was something about his profile I kept going back to... We just started communicating through messaging and there was a really good rapport there. And yes, there is a big age difference... he's dated older women before so it was nice for me to hear that I wasn't just some cougar... [I feel it] was meant to us to meet.

Fox News: On other '90 Day Fiance' shows, friends and family have concerns over a significant other expressing interest only to obtain a visa. Did you face that from any of your friends?

Darcey: I've never really had that thought in my head, me personally. I'm sure friends had some concerns and stuff like that like, 'Oh my gosh, he's so much younger!' But knowing Jesse, it's not even a thought that I've had. I can't help what other people think and feel.

Fox News: What do your kids think of their mom traveling across the world to meet a man she's never met before?

Darcey: It's been a while since I've been in a relationship. I've been divorced for a while now. The kids are happy to see mommy happy. I want to make sure it's the right person to introduce to my kids. I want my girls to be included and rest assured that mommy's in good hands... they come first.

Fox News: Why did you decide to go on reality TV?

Darcey: I wrote a letter to casting and they called us and here we are today. I just wanted to go on this journey along with [Jesse] and I thought it would be a cool experience to document our love.

Fox News: Are you worried viewers will critique your relationship?

Darcey: I know there's a big age difference... it's so hard to explain, but the love is so real. I hope people end up seeing that and feeling that. I know it's TV, but it's my journey, it's my life. We're doing the best that we can together and I'm just excited to embark on all of this.

