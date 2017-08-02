Singer reportedly helped catch local sexual predators

Tom Delonge took a break from investigating UFOs to track down something closer to home.

The former Blink-182 singer unleashed his fury on Saturday about alleged sexual predators, accusing two men of attempting to kidnap one of his 15-year-old daughter’s friends.

“THESE A—WIPES ARE GOING TO JAIL FOR TRYING TO [KIDNAP] A 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL 48 HOURS AGO,” Delonge, 41, wrote on Facebook. “She grew up with my family and my bandmates. We then banned together in Encinitas and we all posted about it. Then, about 10,000 San Diego people were looking for these [douchebags] and their ugly truck.”

The Angels and Airwaves singer claimed that one of the accused “staked out two more elementary schools” before driving back to the neighborhood where volunteers had been searching for the alleged predators and that SWAT Team members took him down, prompting the alleged perp to “rat out his friend instantly.”

Though Delonge didn’t reveal the names of either alleged predator, he did post their photos publicly. On Thursday, he posted a police sketch and a photo of the truck the alleged predators were seen driving.

“Still trying to connect all dots to see if it goes all the way to human trafficking and any other horrible sex crimes,” Delonge wrote. “But as a father, I can speak for all other fathers, these guys are lucky they were grabbed by police and not us.”

This article orignially appeared in Page Six.