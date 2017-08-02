Mature
Hailey Baldwin wears barely anything in latest photoshoot
Hailey Baldwin is not afraid to bare her body.
The up-and-coming model posed in an itty-bitty crop top for a new photoshoot. The daring top was paired with an equally small pair of panties and a straw cowboy hat.
The 20-year-old shared the black-and-white snapshot with her 10.5 million fans on Instagram.
Her fans responded with praise for the racy pic.
One user wrote, "Gorgeous." While another said, "Beautiful."
She then followed up her post with another Instagram photo from the same shoot, showcasing a big smile.
Baldwin recently topped Maxim Magazine’s Hot 100 list in May.
The stunner shared with the men's magazine that she planned to be in the entertainment industry from a young age.
After all, she is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and the niece of Alec Baldwin.
“I honestly always feel like it was a little bit inevitable for me. I was always the entertainer in my family. Everyone said, 'That's the one you got to watch out for.'"