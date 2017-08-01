MTV's 'Siesta Key' premiere party canceled after show, star receive backlash

MTV canceled Monday’s premiere party for its new show “Siesta Key” after one of its stars received death threats, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Alex Kompothecras, of Sarasota, Fla., and his father Dr. Gary Kompothecras received death threats before the party, according to the newspaper. Gary Kompothecras told the paper Monday's party was shut down as a result.

A Facebook page labeled “Boycott Siesta Key MTV” was formed after social media users discovered that the younger Kompothecras was reportedly friends with one or more of the men involved in a viral video that showed a shark being violently dragged through the water behind a boat. The shark was ripped into pieces and the men were accused of abusing an animal.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott called the video “incredibly disturbing” and said it showed “brutality and disrespect to the animals."

There were also reports of a protest at the premiere party that was slated to be held at CineBistro in Sarasota.

Tune in to @MTV tonight at 10/9c to watch my cute sis & her friends on the premier of @SiestaKey! I'm so excited for you Kels 😆🌴💕 #SiestaKey pic.twitter.com/QCaayNQV64 — Cait Seidel (@caitseidel) July 31, 2017

"Over the past few days, the connection between the production and the Siesta Key show and the horrific videos and photos of animal abuse have come to light," the Facebook event page said.

The names of the men were not immediately released by investigators.

The show follows eight young people and the adventures the group goes through in Siesta Key.