'Big Bang Theory's' Chuck Lorre is a 'nervous wreck' over 'Young Sheldon'

“The Big Bang Theory” and Sheldon Cooper fans learned more about the highly-anticipated prequel series “Young Sheldon” at the Television Critics Press Association summer press tour on Monday.

“Young Sheldon” will feature a single-camera set up and focus on Jim Parson’s character’s childhood. “The Big Bang Theory” has been a ratings superstar for CBS, and Executive Producer Chuck Lorre said the pressure is on for the spinoff show.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

“I’m a nervous wreck,” he said. “It’s an entirely different animal. It’s a wholly different way to tell a story, and the working process is very different. It’s much slower… I think the pacing is obviously very different.”

The spinoff follows 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper living with his family in Texas and going to school.

"We're going to show there was a great deal more to the man than we discussed over the years on ‘Big Bang,’” Lorre promised.

Lorre added, “We have a lot of freedom with the backstory.”

The seasoned producer also revealed that “The Big Bang Theory” spinoff drew inspiration from another hit show: “The Wonder Years.”

“We absolutely discussed ‘Wonder Years’ when we were writing,” Lorre said. “I’ve never worked with narration before and narration changes the way you write. We looked for inspiration that used it beautifully and no one did it better than ‘The Wonder Years.’”

“Young Sheldon” premieres September 25th after the Season 11 premiere of “The Big Bang Theory” on CBS.

You can follow Blanche Johnson on Twitter @blancheFOXLA.