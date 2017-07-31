Sam Shepard dead: Celebrities react to acclaimed actor's death

Sam Shepard died Thursday at the age of 73, Fox News learned on Monday. Hollywood began to pay tribute to late actor, playwright, and author once news of his death broke.

Shepard died from complications related to Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as ALS, according to a family spokesman.

SAM SHEPARD, ACTOR AND PLAYWRIGHT, DEAD AT 73

Shepard's career spanned decades, and included an Oscar nomination for his role in the 1983 movie "The Right Stuff."

Director Ava DuVernay and "Game of Thrones" actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau were among those who posted messages on social media about Shepard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.