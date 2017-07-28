Vanity Fair cover story on Angelina Jolie's Bell's palsy diagnosis leaked early, reports say

Angelina Jolie’s tell-all interview with Vanity Fair revealing that she has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy was apparently leaked a day early, according to reports.

Conde Nast, the media company that owns Vanity Fair, reportedly wanted to release the article on Thursday but the piece went public on Wednesday, according to Page Six. Vogue, another publication owned by Conde Nast, was allegedly the culprit.

ANGELINA JOLIE REVEALS BELL’S PALSY DIAGNOSIS, OPENS UP ABOUT ‘DIFFICULT’ DIVORCE WITH BRAD PITT

The piece was reportedly supposed to “break” Thursday morning on “Good Morning America” and the “Today” show. However, the interview appeared on a Bravo TV blog.

When Vanity Fair officials got word that the article was on Bravo, they released the story along with the magazine’s cover photo of Jolie.

September cover star Angelina Jolie opens up about life after Brad, her struggles with Bell's palsy, putting her family and her health first, and finding catharsis in Cambodia while making her most personal film yet. Photograph by @mertalas and @macpiggott. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

The exclusive interview was reportedly leaked “via a Vogue preview link that went out” early Wednesday, insider sources told Page Six.

“The company wants the magazines to promote each other’s stories that are newsworthy,” the insider told Page Six. However, releasing another publication’s piece prematurely “especially a cover story” would be considered “a major screw-up.”

SIMONE BILES LOOPY IN POST-WISDOM TEETH SURGERY VIDEO

The time stamp of Vogue’s link was after Vanity Fair’s and Bravo’s. However, Page Six reports “an email seen by Page Six reveals the preview link was accessible before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.”

In the interview, the Oscar-winning actress and U.N. Goodwill ambassador talked about her condition and how her split from actor Brad Pitt affected her six children.

“They’re not healing from divorce,” Jolie told Vanity Fair. “They’re healing from some … from life, from things in life.”