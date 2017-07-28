Oprah says Mindy Kaling is pregnant

Mindy Kaling is pregnant...at least according to Oprah. The TV icon shared Kaling’s impending motherhood news with People Magazine on Friday.

Oprah recalled learning Kaling was expecting while attending Disney’s D23 expo this month with her “Wrinkle in Time” costars Kaling and Reese Witherspoon.

“That’s when she told me. My mouth dropped. ‘What did you just say? ‘OH, Oprah, I don’t think you know. I’m 5 months pregnant.’ And I said, ‘WHAAAAT?!’ ”

A rep for Kaling did not return Fox News' request for comment. She has not publicly commented on rumors of her pregnancy.

Oprah added, “That was it, and we just kept smiling. And then I said to [Reese Witherspoon], ‘Did you know?’ and she said, ‘I just found out, too.’ And then I said to [Wrinkle director Ava DuVernay], ‘Did you know?’ And she said, ‘I just found out.'"