Kelly Ripa advised Trump against running for president

Kelly Ripa once tried to talk Donald Trump out of running for president.

The morning talk show host revealed on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" Tuesday she advised Trump against running for president when he guest-hosted her show in 2006.

"You know what's crazy, he was talking about running for president then. Then! And I remember actively having this conversation with him,” Ripa recalled. "He said, 'Everybody wants me to run for president,' and I said, 'Who?!'"

Ripa said she warned Trump he wouldn't be able to live his lavish lifestyle while being president.

"I said, 'But why would you want to do that? Why would you want to give up your life, which is so good?''' she said. "'You’re not going to be able to go to Florida anymore. You're not going to be able to golf every weekend.'"

Ripa added, "And I was wrong! You can do that!"