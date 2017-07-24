Linkin Park on Chester Bennington's death: 'Our hearts are broken'

Linkin Park is speaking out about the death of their front man Chester Bennington. The 41-year-old singer was found dead in his home Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to Fox News that the death was being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging.

“Dear Chester, Our hearts are broken," the band wrote in a statement obtained to Fox News. "The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened. You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized.

"In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. [Your wife] Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you.”

Bennington leaves behind six children from two marriages. He struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and had previously talked about suicide as the result of childhood trauma and abuse. The news of his death came on the same day the band debuted a new music video for the single “Talking to Myself” off their latest album, “One More Light.”

“Talking with you about the years ahead together, your excitement was infectious,” the band stated. “Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled… We’re trying to remind ourselves that the demons who took you away from us were always part of the deal. After all, it was the way you sang about those demons that made everyone fall in love with you in the first place.

"You fearlessly put them on display, and in doing so, brought us together and taught us to be more human. You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve.”

Live Nation announced in a statement that Linkin Park canceled its North American tour Friday. The bandmates added the group’s future is unknown as they mourn the loss of Bennington.

“Our love for making and performing music is inextinguishable,” they stated. “While we don’t know what path our future may take, we know that each of our lives was made better by you. Thank you for that gift. We love you, and miss you so much. Until we see you again.”

Linkin Park became one of the most commercially successful rock acts of the 2000s. They’ve won countless awards, including Grammys, and their hits include “In the End,” “What I’ve Done” and “Numb.”

