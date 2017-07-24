Chris Noth on 'Sex and the City's' Mr. Big: 'We told that story'

Though there have long been rumors that another "Sex and the City" film is in the works, Chris Noth may not have an interest in participating.



The actor who played Mr. Big on the HBO series and subsequent films recently told Us Weekly he's not sure there's much left to say about his character.

"I feel like we told that story," he explained to the magazine. “I don’t think there’s anything left for me to say about that. I want to tell other stories.”

While “The Good Wife” actor may want to escape from being remembered as Carrie Bradshaw’s love interest, he doesn’t resent his time on the show.

'SEX AND THE CITY' AUTHOR EXPLAINS WHY CARRIE BRADSHAW WOULD NOT HAVE ENDED UP WITH BIG IN REAL LIFE



“I accept it," he said of the buzz that still surrounds the franchise. "I may not understand it but I accept it. I think they just love the fashion.”

Still, one idea Noth can’t wrap is head around is the way some fans think of his character.

“The thing that I don’t understand is the idea of Mr. Big because he wasn’t the guy that got away. They were always dance partners. Sometimes they went away for a little while and she had a bunch of other guys and he got married.”

'MANHUNT: UNABOMBER' TRAILER: FBI PROFILER HUNTS AN UNUSUAL SERIAL KILLER

Noth's most recent project is the upcoming Discovery Channel series “Manhunt: Unabomber.”