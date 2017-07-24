Angie Harmon on being a single mom: 'I don't think I'd do online dating'

Angie Harmon is ready to date again, but don’t expect to find this single mom online anytime soon.

The 44-year-old actress and her husband of 13 years, former pro football player Jason Sehorn, announced their separation in 2014. The duo share three daughters.

A post shared by Angie Harmon (@angieharmon) on Jul 4, 2017 at 3:00pm PDT

“I don’t think I’d do [online dating],” Harmon admitted to Closer Weekly. “I need to suss it out a lot before I go on a date.”

While Harmon is taking it slow in the dating department, she’s finding joy in her work. Harmon previously starred in TNT’s drama “Rizzoli & Isles” from 2010 until 2016. Her 10-year-old daughter Avery Grace appeared in a 2016 episode.

“Studying lines with Avery, rehearsing with her and then finally shooting the episode made me blissfully happy,” Harmon told PEOPLE at the time. “It was not only a dream for me, but more importantly a dream come true for her. It was also a new experience as I had to remain in character, but still couldn’t help watching her and feeling pride and joy for her as her mommy.”