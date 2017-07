A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Tim McGraw sent his well wishes to Senator John McCain who is battling a brain tumor.

"a real good man and A REAL HERO...... Prayers from the McGraw family," the country singer shared on Instagram along with a photo of McCain during his military days.

McCain revealed Friday he has glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer. Doctors discovered the tumor after the senator underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye.