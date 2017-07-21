Queen Latifah reveals she won't die on-screen ever again: 'I put a death clause in my contract'

If you're a fan of the way Queen Latifah dies in movies, don’t be holding out hope for any new scenes of her characters meeting a tragic end.

Latifah, who is currently promoting her new movie "Girls Trip" with Jada Pinkett-Smith, recently headed to "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to speak about why her acting talents led to a permanent change in her film contract — by adding a death clause.

When Meyers brought up Queen Latifah’s role in the 1996 heist movie "Set It Off" alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, the actress was more than happy to pat herself on the back, specifically regarding the way she died.

“I died really good in that film, I died my ass off,” she told him.

Meyers then asked the actress to confirm if that was the last time the world was ever going to see her die in a movie, because her talent at acting out dying led to her putting a death clause in her contract.

“I put a death clause in my contract right after that movie. I was like ‘wait a minute, I’m starting to die too good in these movies and if I die I can’t be in the sequel,'” she explained.

She added sternly, “No more dying, that’s it.”

“I died really good,” she added before referring to some of her other movie deaths.

“I got attacked by a squid underwater and died under there, then I got shot by a bunch of bullets,” she said.

