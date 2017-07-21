‘Battlestar Galactica’ Cast and Creators Reunite at Comic-Con

The cast and creators of of “Battlestar Galactica” reunited Thursday at Comic-Con in San Diego to reminisce about the landmark Syfy drama.

Executive producers David Eick and Ronald Moore talked about their first meeting to discuss the series in 2001 — just months after the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

“It was December of ‘o1 when that subject of terrorism was in the air,” Eick told moderator Maureen Ryan of Variety. “Suddenly it took on a whole new meaning because we realized that were talking about the holocaust of a whole people.”

“Battlestar Galactica” was loosely inspired by the original series of the same name that premiered in 1978. But the reboot was very much a creature of its time, the show’s EPs said Thursday.

Asked by an audience member at Thursday’s panel how the show would be different if created today, Eick joked, “The crazy, unqualified captain.” The crowd then broke into applause.

Moore added, “In all seriousness, if we were doing the show today, how would it be different? Because we wrote the show and made it at a very specific time in the country’s history and the world. We were reflecting things that were going on around us and watching things through science-fiction prisms.”