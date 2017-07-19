Emma Watson asks fans to help find 'meaningful' rings she lost in London spa

Actress Emma Watson wrote a post on Facebook asking her fans to help find three rings she left at a London spa on Sunday, including one she called “my most meaningful and special possession.”

The “Harry Potter” star wrote that she lost three rings at the Mandarin Oriental Spa in London on Sunday. Watson said she took them off before her appointment but forgot to retrieve them afterward. Watson called the spa and was told the jewelry was not in the locker.

BEN AFFLECK’S MALE KISSING SCENE MADE HIM A ‘SERIOUS ACTOR,’ KEVIN SMITH SAYS

“Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of them was gift from my Mum,” the 27-year-old wrote. “She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession.”

Watson then wrote that if anyone has any information to email: findthering@outlook.com. The actress also included a picture of the rings including a close-up of her mother’s ring.

‘GAME OF THRONES’ DIRECTOR SPEAKS OUT ABOUT ED SHEERAN’S CAMEO IN SEASON PREMIERE

Watson said her mother’s ring helped inspire jewelry she wore in the Disney live-action film "Beauty and the Beast," according to Buzzfeed.

“The costume designer saw that I had one which my mom had given me, and she was like, ‘Can I design one for Belle?’ because Belle’s mother dies when she’s really young,” Watson told the outlet.

“Anyway, I was really proud of the ring and thought it was so beautiful that I asked if I could keep one and they said I could.”