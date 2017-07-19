'Game of Thrones' director speaks out about Ed Sheeran's cameo in season premiere

Jeremy Podeswa, who directed the “Game of Thrones” season 7 premiere, defended his decision to cast pop singer Ed Sheeran in a short cameo.

Podeswa, who has directed six episodes of the popular HBO show, told the Daily Beast that Sheeran was “lovely” and “down-to-earth.”

Sheeran has received a wide array of backlash, especially on social media, for his short appearance on the show’s premiere. The Grammy Award-winning singer announced he would be taking a break from Twitter for the time being but Sheeran has since returned after a brief absence.

‘GAME OF THRONES’ SEASON 7 ED SHEERAN CAMEO UPSET SOME FANS

“I’m a bit surprised that people have made that much fuss about it,” Podeswa told the Daily Beast. “To me, he does seem quite organic, in his own way, to the show.”

Many social media users felt Sheeran’s cameo was “too distracting” because of the singer’s stardom.

ED SHEERAN RETURNS TO TWITTER AFTER BRIEF DISAPPEARANCE

“The truth is everybody on the show is famous now,” Podeswa said. “So it doesn’t mean anything to me. It’s about: Are they appropriate for the role? Are they doing a good job? And it was yes, yes, yes to all those questions with him.”

Podeswa said the singer appeared on the show because the program’s star, Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, is a huge fan and the director wanted to surprise her.

“Maisie obviously enjoyed working with him, but we all did,” Podeswa said. “I think it was really lovely for everybody, for all the other Lannister soldiers who were sitting around spending the day with him, and for the crew.”