Amanda Seyfried: I took antidepressants while pregnant

Amanda Seyfried admitted she took Lexapro, a medication used to treat depression and anxiety, while pregnant with her first child.

The 31-year-old actress and her husband, fellow actor Thomas Sadoski, welcomed a baby girl in March 2017.

“I didn’t get off my antidepressant. It’s really for anti-anxiety for me,” said Seyfried during a recent appearance on Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast. “I’ve been taking Lexapro for years and years and years, and I didn’t get off of it. I was on an extremely low dose. A healthy parent is a healthy kid.”

Saugerties Stallions storm A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

The "Mean Girls" star was diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder when she was 19.

“It would take me a really long time to put my clothes away in the drawers,” she explained. “And it’s all about organization and if it doesn’t feel right you have to keep moving until it feels right, keep moving things around until they feel right. I have a thing with numbers, which is really common.”

And while Seyfried has kept quiet about her daughter, she did reveal the birth was smooth sailing for her.

New @allure Issue 🐓🐈🐐🐾🍂! A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Oct 19, 2016 at 5:11pm PDT

“It was just perfect,” she said. “It was quiet and beautiful, and it was the best moment of my life for sure. And I would do it again in a heartbeat.”