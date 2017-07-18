Mindy Kaling pregnant with first child, reports say

Mindy Kaling is taking on a whole new role -- being a mother.

The 38-year-old actress is expecting her first child, People Magazine confirmed on Monday. An insider told E! News the pregnancy was "an unexpected surprise" for Kaling.

A representative for Kaling has not answered Fox News' request for a statement.

It's unclear who the actress is dating. She previously dated "Office" co-star B.J. Novak from 2005 to 2007.

Kaling wrote about her concerns about marriage and motherhood in her 2015 book "Why Not Me?" She said she thought about being the single woman among her "female acquaintances" and pondered, "What if my kids are really young when I die because I waited too long to have them?”

In an interview with Yahoo! Style, Kaling then said she was going to be "fast and loose" about having children.

"I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids. I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen," Kaling told Yahoo!.

The actress is starring in the upcoming Disney movie "A Wrinkle in Time." The sixth and final season of "The Mindy Project" is expected to be released on Hulu later this year.