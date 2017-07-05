Damon Wayans Jr. defends July 4 tweet about 'racist ancestors': 'Jokes aren't illegal'

Damon Wayans Jr. found himself in hot water after he tweeted, “Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day" on July 4.

The actor's tweet angered many fans, and forced the star to defend himself with a follow-up tweet saying, "Jokes aren't illegal."

"A joke some took too personally. So what," he added.

Despite Wayans' clarification, many people found his tweet "offensive and hateful."

When I think of all the men and women who have died for our independence, laughter does not come to mind. — jan (@ricknjan) July 4, 2017

Unbelievable. You just live in the best country in the world. You should thank God that you live in America. — James Dudley (@jamesdudley45) July 4, 2017

Not illegal, but offensive & hateful. — Covfefeconservatopia (@WTPatty) July 5, 2017

Maybe you can join the military so you can show a little more appreciation of the freedom I and my patriot brothers provide for you. — Ralph Mercado (@ralph_ralph1156) July 4, 2017

He had to further clarify his tweet after a growing list of critics called him out on Twitter.

"Yep, it was a joke," the actor wrote. "But feel free to be offended by it. ;)."

A rep for the Wayans did not return Fox News' request for comment.