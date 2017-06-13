Groom surprises bride with pug on wedding day

Talk about puppy love.

Stephen Watt, who knew how much his new bride Keri loved pugs, arranged for a special guest to make a grand appearance on their wedding day — and Scotland-based wedding videographer John Paul Lusk from Leven Films was there to capture the entire moment on camera.

“Stephen is one of my closest friends, we’ve been mates since high school,” Lusk told STV News. “Keri absolutely loves pugs, she’s wanted one for years. So Stephen arranged with one of the breeders they knew of to get one from a litter and he called me to let me know his plan.”

On the special day, Stephen pulled out a wrapped present at the reception — a rubber squeaky duck.

DOG CRASHES LIVE RUSSIAN NEWS BROADCAST

“A duck, seriously?” asked Keri, who appeared amused by the moment.

“See, if you point it at that fire exit,” the groom responded.

A pug breeder suddenly walked in with a pug puppy wrapped in a blanket.

“It was wonderful to be able to capture her reaction,” said Lusk. “They haven’t got a name for her yet, but they’ll be excited to see her again soon."

“She is the runt of her litter and I’ve only just noticed she has a wee love-heart on the top of her head — could not have chosen a better pug to bring into our lives,” added Stephen.

The couple, who married at Loch Lomond, will take their new “fur baby” home once they return from their honeymoon.

“It was the best day ever and that just topped it all of course,” said Keri.