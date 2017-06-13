Demi Moore reveals she's missing her two front teeth

Demi Moore is missing two front teeth.

The actress revealed her dental issue Monday night during an appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon."“You sent us a photo and it’s the most insane thing I’ve ever seen,” said Fallon as an image of the 54-year-old actress smiling without her pearly whites appeared. While the photo showed Moore without one tooth, she explained both front teeth are actually missing.

“How did this happened?" he asked.

“I sheared off my front teeth,” she explained. “I’d love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think it’s something that’s important to share because I think it’s literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in America, which is stress. Stress sheared off my front tooth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in.”

Moore added she “literally knocked her tooth out” recently.

“It was almost like it fell out and my warranty was up. I swear!” she said. “Thank God for modern dentistry. All of you who go out and practice modern dentistry — thank God!”

Moore also stated that despite this physical setback, her three daughters, 28-year-old Rumer, 25-year-old Scout, and 23-year-Tallulah, get a kick out of seeing their mom with the gap at home.

“They love seeing me without my teeth,” said Moore. “Because they think it makes me look more vulnerable and more human.”