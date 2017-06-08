Cooking with 'Friends': Bobby Flay's Lipton Iced Tea Grilled Chicken

LIPTON LEMON ICED TEA BRINED BRICK GRILLED CHICKEN

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 c. Lipton Lemon Iced Tea

1 tbsp. light brown sugar

2 tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

½ small Spanish onion, chopped

1 small lemon, sliced

3 cloves garlic, chopped

¼ c. fresh rosemary, coarsely chopped

12 sprigs fresh lemon thyme or regular thyme

3 tbsp. canola oil

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Grilled lemon, for serving

Brick wrapped in foil



Instructions:

Whisk together Lipton Lemon Iced Tea, sugar, salt, pepper, onion, lemon, garlic, rosemary, thyme in a bowl.

Put the chicken in a large zip bag and pour the marinade over. Press out the air and seal tightly. Marinate

chicken in refrigerator for 2-4 hours.

Thirty minutes before grilling, remove the chicken from the marinade. Pat dry on both sides and let sit at room

temperature.

Heat the grill to high or a grill pan over high heat. Brush the chicken on both sides with the oil and season with

salt and pepper. Grill on both sides with brick on top until golden brown, charred and just cooked through,

about 4 minutes per side.

Let rest 5 minutes before serving. Serve with grilled lemon, if desired.

-----------------------

LIPTON ICED TEA SLUSHY

Serves 2

Ingredients:

3 c. Lipton Mango or Peach Iced Tea, divided

Sliced lemon, for garnish, optional

Mint springs, for garnish, optional



Instructions:

Put 2 cups of the Lipton Mango or Peach Iced Tea in an ice cube tray and freeze for at least 4 hours. Put two 12-ounce glasses in freezer, if desired, to chill.

Once frozen, put ice cubes in food processor and process until it creates a fine shaved ice. Spoon the shaved ice into the frozen 12-ounce glasses, top each with ½ cup more of chilled Lipton Mango or Peach Iced Tea.

Drink immediately.