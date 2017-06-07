Ariel Winter's mother: 'I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it's not necessary'

Ariel Winter’s estranged mother Chrystal Workman isn’t thrilled her famous daughter frequently wears daring ensembles in front of cameras.

“She needs to grow up,” Workman told In Touch. “I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary. Ariel is smart, beautiful, and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.”

The 19-year-old “Modern Family” star has opted for skimpy fashion choices in recent years. In 2015, she was emancipated from her mother and had surgery to reduce her breasts from an F to a D.

PEOPLE reported in 2012 Winter alleged her mother attempted to “sexualize” her when she was 14. Workman continues to deny the allegation.

“I would not do that,” she told In Touch.

Meanwhile, Winter took to Instagram Tuesday to speak out against paparazzi who snapped a photo of the actress wearing shorts while grocery shopping with her boyfriend Levi Meaden, who is 10 years her senior.

“What headline are you getting with????? Over and over!” she captioned the image. “’Ariel in slutty shorts and live in lover Levi,’ like ok can we just live and not be followed? Take pics on red carpets when we sign up for that not when we’re just trying to grocery shop for f—ks sake.”