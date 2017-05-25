Chris Cornell's wife pens letter to late rocker: 'I know that was not you'

Chris Cornell's widow wrote a letter addressed to the late Soundgarden front man after the 52-year-old took his own life.

"We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night," Vicky Cornell wrote in a letter published by Billboard. "I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher."

She wrote that she is "broken," but "will stand up" for her late husband and take care of their two children.

"I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates," she continued. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting."

She concluded, "I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will."

Cornell was pronounced dead on May 18 after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room. The Wayne County medical examiner's office said the 52-year-old Cornell hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending.

Cornell's funeral is set for Friday in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.