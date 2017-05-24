After Manchester attack, Katy Perry, Celine Dion and more stars pledge to keep UK tour dates

The show must go on.

That's what many artists, like Katy Perry and Celine Dion, are saying regarding their planned tour dates in the UK after a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester left 22 people dead and more than 100 wounded.

Katy Perry, Lorde and other musicians confirmed they will still be performing at BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend festival this weekend in Hull, England.

Dion also will stick to her upcoming scheduled shows in Copenhagen, Stockholm, London and Paris, including a June 25 stop at the Manchester Arena, her publicist said.

Shawn Mendes, who's scheduled to play in Paris on Wednesday, said his show will go on.

"I hope I speak for every artist by saying that we will not stop spreading positivity and love through music no matter the situation," he wrote on Twitter. "Concerts are events people should never be afraid to attend."

A representative for Guns N' Roses, who are currently on tour with upcoming stops in Dublin, Lisbon, Madrid, Zurich, Munich, London and Paris, said the rock band wasn't making any changes.

The manager for Phil Collins, scheduled to play Liverpool's Echo Arena on June 2 and then five dates at London's Royal Albert Hall starting June 4, said those shows would go on. Heavy metal band Iron Maiden also will perform as planned in Cardiff on Wednesday and committed to May 27-28 dates in London.

Country singer Brent Cobb performed at Manchester's The Deaf Institute Tuesday night, just two miles away from the Manchester Arena, saying, "[We] refuse to let terrorism win."

John Stamos echoed Cobb's words revealing he was less than one mile away from the bombing when it happened. He shared on Instagram that his show with The Beach Boys in Scarborough will go on as scheduled Wednesday night.

The attack has left the music world shaken and some artists canceled their upcoming gigs. Grande canceled her tour stops through June 5.

Blondie canceled a Tuesday night concert in London "as a mark of respect for the victims of the terrible attack" at the Manchester Arena. Lead singer Debbie Harry tweeted that the Round Chapel date will be rescheduled.

Take That, formed in Manchester, also canceled their Tuesday night concert in Liverpool and May 25-27 dates in Manchester "out of respect" for the victims of the attack which left 22 people dead.

