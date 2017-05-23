Roger Moore dead at 89: 'James Bond' star's top roles

British actor Roger Moore, who played spy James Bond in seven films, died in Switzerland Tuesday after a short battle with cancer. He was 89.

"We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF, which he considered to be his greatest achievement," Moore's family stated in a post to his official Twitter account.

Here's are some of Moore's top roles:

EARLY CAREER

"Ivanhoe", 1958 - 1959

Moore starred as Sir Wilfred of Ivanhoe in the U.K. television adventure series.

"The Alaskans," 1959-1960

Moore played the role of Silky Harris in this Western television series set in the 1800s.

"Maverick", 1960-1961

Moore appeared on the U.S. television series, which ran in the 1950s and 1960s, as Beauregarde Maverick, the English cousin of the Wild West's Maverick brothers, Bret and Bart.

"The Saint," 1962 - 1969

Moore played Simon Templar, the enigmatic action hero who helps put wealthy crooks in jail while making off with their fortunes.

"The Persusaders!," 1971

Moore played the role of Lord Brett Sinclair for British television, with American actor Tony Curtis as his co-star.

ROGER MOORE DEAD: 'JAMES BOND' ACTOR WAS 89

JAMES BOND

"Bond. James Bond."

Moore came to the role in 1973 after original Bond actor Sean Connery tired of it, albeit with mixed success.

Moore's relaxed style and sense of whimsy seemed a commentary on the essential ridiculousness of the Bond films - in which the secret agent was as adept at mixing martinis, bedding beautiful women and ordering gourmet meals as he was at disposing of super-villains trying to take over the world.

He starred as Bond in "Live and Let Die" (1973), "The Man with The Golden Gun" (1974), "The Spy Who Loved Me," (1977), "Moonraker" (1979), "For Your Eyes Only" (1981), "Octopussy" (1983), and "A View to A Kill" (1985).

"The Wild Geese," 1978

Moore played Lieutenant Shawn Flynn in the Africa-set feature.

"The Cannonball Run," 1981

Moore played heir Seymour Goldfarb, Jr., in the racing comedy which also starred Burt Reynolds.

POST-BOND CAREER

Moore continued to work regularly in films after handing over Bond to Timothy Dalton, but never with the same success.

"The Quest," 1996

Moore took on the role of Lord Edgar Hobbs in the Jean Claude Van Damme film.

"Spice World," 1997

He played "The Chief" in the Spice Girls comedy. Moore's character communicates in the film with the girl group's manager.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.