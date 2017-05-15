'New Girl' to end after seventh season

"New Girl" will air its final and seventh season this fall.

This will be the "seventh and final season of our beloved comedy 'New Girl'," Co-Chairman & CEO, Fox Television Group Gary Newman confirmed during an upfront presentation Monday. "It's a quintessential Fox comedy."

He added, "We wanted to give it… the send-off it deserves."

"New Girl" debuted in 2011 and stars Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone.

The show's stars took to Twitter after the news broke.

Fox News' Leora Arnowitz contributed to this report.