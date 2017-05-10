John Cena: 'This is the greatest country in the world'

John Cena shows no signs of slowing down. The 40-year-old wrestler and actor has a new movie out called "The Wall" and he recently became engaged to fellow wrestler Nikki Bella when he proposed during Wrestlemania 33. The "Trainwreck" actor spoke to Fox News about his new film, in which he plays a U.S. soldier, and his upcoming wedding plans.

Fox News: Tell us about your new movie.

John Cena: It's a very powerful action movie called "The Wall." The cast is very long, it's two people - myself and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. It's directed by Doug Liman, and I believe that it's a wonderful film that everyone who sees it will be talking about. It is powerfully honest and I believe the end leaves you with the ability to have conversations with the person next to you. I believe there will be a lot of different opinions about this movie because it is so powerful and leaves it open ended a little bit and allows you to come up with your own conclusions and opinions, and I think it's something that will invoke some decent conversation.

Fox News: Did you meet with anyone in the military for research?

Cena: Yes, I have had the luxury to be able to meet many of our servicemen and women on many of the expeditions of WWE tribute to the troops. I've been to Afghanistan, to Iraq. I've seen many of our servicemen and women on local bases on a national scale and I've talked to them on about their daily lives. I used a good friend of mine, Nicholas Irving, an army ranger as a resource for this one. And as far as prep I wanted to talk to him about the daily life of a soldier, not necessarily tactics.

Fox News: What makes you proud to be an American?

Cena: I could waste all the time that you have answering that question. I will simply say I believe this is the greatest country in the world because of the freedoms that it allows us. It is directly because of the men and women who fight to protect those freedoms and that is what Memorial Day is about. Remembering those who fought and made the ultimate sacrifice.

Fox News: You just got engaged to Nikki Bella. Why did you choose to propose in such a public manner?

Cena: It was a very public manner but the WWE is my home and I consider the WWE universe my family and that was a big, big moment in my life and I guess I just wanted to share it with my family.

Fox News: Were you nervous that maybe she wouldn't say yes?

Cena: That was the most nervous I have ever been in my entire life and not only was I worried about her response but I was worried about the reaction of the 75,000 people of the Camping World Stadium. I didn't know that they would react in such a positive way, and I'm forever indebted to our fans for being able to allow me to celebrate the greatest moment of my life.

Fox News: You really thought fans would boo?

Cena: If you watch WWE programming, sometimes they like me, sometimes they don't. Our audience has an interesting way of letting you know how they feel. When you are genuine, you take a genuine risk.

Fox News: It must be great that you both understand each other's jobs.

Cena: Our relationship is not only built off from understanding. She is a harder worker than I am. Everyday she inspires me to be a better human being.

Fox News: Have you started making wedding plans yet?

Cena: Yes, they're very ground floor right now but as it gets more and more refined it's going to be more and more fun.

Fox News: Will it be a big or small wedding?

Cena: You'll have to ask the boss! I'm very, very excited about the day, don't get me wrong but I certainly want to make it a day she'll never forget.

Fox News: So whatever she wants?

Cena: No, no. I'm actually in charge of the budget and my guideline is not whatever [she] wants. I'd like to make it a day she'll never forget but she very much understands the value of a dollar and I think that's a very important trait to have.

Fox News: Do you see yourself retiring from wrestling?

Cena: As far as the performance level it's definitely a business for the young and I am on the older side of young but I don't think I'll ever not be involved with the WWE. They will have to tell me that they no longer need my services because it is my home.