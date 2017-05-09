Playboy model Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago reportedly split

Is another celebrity couple heading to divorce court?
Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago have reportedly called off their marriage after less than three years ago, according to multiple media outlets.
The 38-year-old model and 44-year-old Miami nightlcub owner reportedly separated in December, reports E! News. A source told the outlet, “They just grew apart.”
Fans of the former Playboy model got to know the couple from Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Miami," which was cancelled in 2013.
The show documented the ups and downs of the duo. However, they were able to get past their differences and wed in June 2013. Their wedding was spotlighted on the now-defunct series.
So far there has been no official statement from either Krupa or Zago. They have not returned Fox News' requests for comment.
Krupa has not posted a picture on her official Instagram with her Zago since November 21, 2016.
Her most recent photos include selfies, photoshoots and pictures with friends.
As for Zago, his last post on the social media app with Krupa was November 24th, 2016.
Since then he has posted pictures partying out in nightclubs, flanked by ladies who are not his wife.
