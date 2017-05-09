Playboy model Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago reportedly split

Is another celebrity couple heading to divorce court?

Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago have reportedly called off their marriage after less than three years ago, according to multiple media outlets.

The 38-year-old model and 44-year-old Miami nightlcub owner reportedly separated in December, reports E! News. A source told the outlet, “They just grew apart.”

Fans of the former Playboy model got to know the couple from Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Miami," which was cancelled in 2013.

The show documented the ups and downs of the duo. However, they were able to get past their differences and wed in June 2013. Their wedding was spotlighted on the now-defunct series.

So far there has been no official statement from either Krupa or Zago. They have not returned Fox News' requests for comment.

Krupa has not posted a picture on her official Instagram with her Zago since November 21, 2016.

Obsessed w this black crystal jumpsuit by @reveboutique that I wore to the @myntloungeusa 15 year anniversary. Can't wait to get this in another color🎉 hair and makeup by @tonyyateshairface #myntlounge #joannakrupa A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Nov 21, 2016 at 3:59pm PST

Her most recent photos include selfies, photoshoots and pictures with friends.

Amazing day with my girls!!!!!! @dianamadison @msrielly #2017 hair by @thebeautycan. Sweater by @sheinofficial . super exciting !!!!! A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Jan 12, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

As for Zago, his last post on the social media app with Krupa was November 24th, 2016.

Since then he has posted pictures partying out in nightclubs, flanked by ladies who are not his wife.

Look who came to make us feel VIP 😊🎥🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷@myntloungeusa #Batucada #mynt #madeinmynt A post shared by Romain Zago (@romainzago) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:46pm PST

Fox News.com Reporter and FOX411 host Diana Falzone covers celebrity news and interviews some of today's top celebrities and newsmakers. You can follow her on Twitter @dianafalzone.