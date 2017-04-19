FROM THE PUBLISHER: "PolitiChicks: A Clarion Call to Political Activism" is a compilation of some of the ‘best of the best’ articles from PolitiChicks.com. Our goal is to encourage others to become activists, and to use whatever gifts and talents they possess to get involved in all aspects of the political process. Freedom and liberty must be maintained and protected with vigilance and with the constant support of the American people. Without that vigilance, tyranny moves in. We refuse to allow that to happen on our watch.