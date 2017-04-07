Jimmy Kimmel honors Don Rickles with teary tribute

Jimmy Kimmel honored the late Don Rickles with a teary-eyed tribute on his late night show Thursday.

The comedy legend died of kidney failure Thursday morning in his L.A. home. He was 90.

Kimmel remembered his good friend in his opening monologue.

"This is not going to be our usual show tonight," Kimmel said. "We lost someone that we and I love very much today, and I’m sorry if you’re hearing this right now for the first time, but Don Rickles passed away this morning. He was 90 years old. I know it sounds crazy to say he was too young, but he was, because he was youthful and funny and sharp and generous."

Watch his full tribute below: