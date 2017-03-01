Professional bull rider Bonnor Bolton, who was nearly paralyzed, now competing on 'DWTS'

Professional bull riding and "Dancing with the Stars" don't sound like a natural fit. But Bonnor Bolton says the bull riding skills he brings to the table will help him in the dance competition.

"Really, there's a lot of comparisons," Bolton told Fox News. "It takes a lot of balance and coordination, strength, timing, rhythm. There's a lot of parallels."

The 29-year-old Texas native is going through a shift in his career after he broke his C2 vertebra and was temporarily paralyzed from a bull riding accident.

"[The accident] totally changed my life in every way," Bolton said. Going from that career into a whole new one."

Bolton said he's "excited for this challenge" and hopes he can "inspire a lot of people that you can go through" hard times "but if you don't give up, you can overcome a lot."

The second generation cowboy and his partner Sharna Burgess admitted at first glance, the pair don't have a lot in common.

She's from Australia and likes jazz music and he was raised on a ranch in west Texas. But the duo is excited to work together.

"It's been a really fun time... and I've got the best partner here with Sharna."

"His hips do move very well," Sharna said of her partner. "In the very short rehearsal we had, those hips were moving!"

Bolton explained, "[I like] the Latin cha cha and mambo music... cowboys don't just listen to country."

