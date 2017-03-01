How Jackie Kennedy inspired Katie Holmes to raise daughter Suri in the public eye

When Katie Holmes was asked to take on the role of late First Lady Jackie Kennedy for the upcoming film, “The Kennedys: After Camelot,” her answer was an instant yes.

“Jackie Kennedy had these values that we as Americans believe in, but she also had this sense of adventure that made you pay attention. She was so graceful, even when she was scared or sad,” explained the 38-year-old actress to Town & Country for their April 2017 issue.

Holmes added, “I really admire her protection of the Kennedy name, her husband and how much she wanted her children to be as grounded and normal and successful on their own as possible. Those are the things I love about her — and why I wanted to play her again.”

Kennedy’s ability to raise her two children under public scrutiny inspired Holmes to successfully balance her own work life in front of the media and raising 10-year-old daughter Suri, whom she shares with 54-year-old actor Tom Cruise.

“My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” explained the magazine’s cover girl. “It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”

Holmes also doesn’t seem to stress on what the media has to say about how she’s raising her family.

“In today’s world a lot of celebrities probably shield their children from the tabloids; in my household we know what they print isn’t true, so we don’t pay attention,” said Holmes. “There are more important things… if people know who you are, they might write about you, and you can’t control that.”