Jon Stewart tells the media to stop obsessing over 'blabbermouth' Trump

Jon Stewart is urging the media to get over President Donald Trump and kick him “to the curb.”

The 54-year-old former TV host made a guest appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday where he shared his two cents on Trump’s battle with the press.

“So I heard Donald Trump broke up with you,” joked Stewart, addressing the media. “Finally thought you met your match: a blabbermouth who’s as thin-skinned and narcissistic as you are. Well now it’s over. Good riddance I say! Kick him to the curb."

He added, “It is time for you to get your groove back, media. ‘Cause let’s face facts, you kind of let yourself go a little bit for these past few years. Put on a few pundits. Obsessing 24 hours a day, seven days a week about this one guy. ‘What’s Donny up to?’ ‘Did he say anything about us?’ ‘You think he’s gonna come on our show?’ ‘Do you think he even likes us?’ ‘He doesn’t even have to come on, he could just call us, oh Donny please. Just let us know you’re OK!’

“And the whole time you’re chasing after Donny, the rest of us are thinking, ‘Can’t you see he’s an a--hole?’”

The media wasn’t the only target for Stewart. He also commented on Trump’s relationship with the press.

“Trump lies more in one press conference than CNN does in a year,” stated Stewart. “And this is coming from a guy who, as you know, hates CNN.”

Stewart stepped down from “The Daily Show” in 2015 after his 16-year run.