Paris Hilton strips down for 'Plastik' magazine, reveals why she turned her back on reality TV

Paris Hilton is stripping down!
The 36-year-old heiress dons a sexy nude latex getup on the cover of Plastik magazine.
She was fierce, she was strong. She wasn’t simple. She was crazy & sometimes she barely slept. She always had something to say. She had flaws & that was ok. And when she was down, she got right back up. She was a beast in her own way, but one idea described her best. She was unstoppable & she took anything she wanted with a smile. 👊🏼
RELATED: Paris Hilton Says She's Not a Reality Star, Is Flattered Kendall Jenner Copied Her 21st Birthday Look
Inside the mag, Hilton opens up about her past as a reality TV star, but says she's no longer interested in pursuing television.
"My team gets calls every single day with offers for reality TV but I am so busy running my empire that I don't have time for it. I feel like I have been there and done that and it's not a priority in my life," she reveals. "I am more interested in being a businesswoman."
WATCH: Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Reunite at Kardashians' Christmas Eve Party
Though Hilton has definitely been successful in business -- the blonde beauty heads a multi-billion dollar empire, 19 product lines and 20 fragrances -- she says the road to success hasn't always been easy.
"The most challenging part has been people taking me seriously," she shares. "They are always so surprised when I come prepared to meetings and that I am well versed in whatever business venture we are discussing."
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Paris Hilton's Birthday With Platinum Blonde Hair
That doesn't mean Hilton doesn't have advice for those wanting to follow in her famous footsteps, however.
"My advice would be to continue to work hard and surround yourself with good people and a great team who really want the best for you," she says. "Also, don't let it get to your head and always treat your fans with love and respect."
Hilton is currently occupying herself with a new boyfriend, "Leftovers" actor Chris Zylka.