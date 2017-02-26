Paris Hilton strips down for 'Plastik' magazine, reveals why she turned her back on reality TV

Paris Hilton is stripping down!

The 36-year-old heiress dons a sexy nude latex getup on the cover of Plastik magazine.

Inside the mag, Hilton opens up about her past as a reality TV star, but says she's no longer interested in pursuing television.

"My team gets calls every single day with offers for reality TV but I am so busy running my empire that I don't have time for it. I feel like I have been there and done that and it's not a priority in my life," she reveals. "I am more interested in being a businesswoman."

Though Hilton has definitely been successful in business -- the blonde beauty heads a multi-billion dollar empire, 19 product lines and 20 fragrances -- she says the road to success hasn't always been easy.

"The most challenging part has been people taking me seriously," she shares. "They are always so surprised when I come prepared to meetings and that I am well versed in whatever business venture we are discussing."

That doesn't mean Hilton doesn't have advice for those wanting to follow in her famous footsteps, however.

"My advice would be to continue to work hard and surround yourself with good people and a great team who really want the best for you," she says. "Also, don't let it get to your head and always treat your fans with love and respect."

Hilton is currently occupying herself with a new boyfriend, "Leftovers" actor Chris Zylka.