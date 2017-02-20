Priscilla Presley cares for twin granddaughters as Lisa Marie faces legal battle

Priscilla Presley wants fans to know that her twin granddaughters are in good hands.

As her daughter Lisa Marie Presley faces a legal battle with ex-husband Michael Lockwood over his alleged child abuse, the 71-year-old ex-wife of Elvis Presley chose to speak out.

There is Lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating. Let me put this to rest... the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out. ♥️

“There is lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday, as reported by Us Weekly. “Let me put this to rest…the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

The caption was accompanied by a photo of 8-year-old twin sisters Finley and Harper swimming in what appears to be their grandmother’s pool. Another photo was posted by Priscilla displaying the girls smiling and cuddling each other.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for "all" your positive support. 🌹

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of your positive support,” she wrote.

Lisa Marie said her twins were in protective custody after “disturbing” photos of children were discovered on a computer belonging to her estranged husband in court documents obtained by ET.

The Daily Mail first broke the news of the 49-year-old’s claim that her twin daughters were taken into protective custody by California’s Department of Children and Family Services after she alleged she found “hundreds of inappropriate photos” and video footage.

Michael filed a response to Lisa Marie’s request on Feb. 14, slamming her “distasteful” attempt to damage his reputation.

Lisa Marie also described herself as deeply in debt, just out of a treatment facility and living with her adult daughter, 27-year-old actress Riley Keough.

“I cannot recall the last time I spent money on clothes and shoes of any value,” she told the court.

Michael fired back and said his ex-wife “has great difficulty being honest and she rarely, if ever, accepts personal responsibility for her own wrongdoing.”

The former couple married in 2006 and divorced in 2016. A hearing has been scheduled on the case Feb. 22.